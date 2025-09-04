Next Article
L&T's Q1 profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹4,326cr
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares got a small boost on Thursday morning, ticking up 0.08% to ₹3,603.60 after the company shared some impressive numbers.
For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue jumped to ₹63,678.92 crore (from ₹55,119.82 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹4,325.57 crore compared to ₹3,440.11 crore a year ago.
FY25 revenue and profit so far
Looking at the bigger picture for FY25 (ending March 2025), L&T's revenue hit ₹2,55,734.45 crore—up from ₹2,21,112.91 crore in FY24—with net profit rising to ₹17,687.39 crore from last year's ₹15,569.72 crore.