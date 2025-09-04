L&T's Q1 profit jumps 26% YoY to ₹4,326cr Business Sep 04, 2025

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares got a small boost on Thursday morning, ticking up 0.08% to ₹3,603.60 after the company shared some impressive numbers.

For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue jumped to ₹63,678.92 crore (from ₹55,119.82 crore last year), and net profit climbed to ₹4,325.57 crore compared to ₹3,440.11 crore a year ago.