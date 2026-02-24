AI's impact on IT: Jefferies sees 'bumpier' business cycles

AI's disruptor role and stock selloffs

Jefferies points out that AI is now seen as a disruptor, not just an enabler.

That's led to major stock selloffs in top Indian and global IT firms, with price targets cut by up to 33% in some cases, and some industry leaders, including TCS and Infosys, downgraded.

The Nifty IT index has dropped 14% this year alone.

With powerful tools like Anthropic's Claude Code emerging, there's growing talk about AI taking over tasks that used to need humans—so it might be time for both investors and tech workers to keep an eye on what comes next.