AI's new role in promotions: finding future leaders
AI is changing how companies discover rising talent.
Instead of just valuing years on the job or classic leadership traits, AI now looks for fast learners, adaptable people, and those who work well with technology.
Many companies have boosted AI's role in HR by 2025—a big leap from last year.
AI in action
AI scans huge amounts of data on employee skills and growth to find who's likely to succeed next.
Innovaccer says its models can predict who'll stick around up to 20% better than before, and training time drops by almost 40% with AI-powered simulators.
This helps HR teams back up manager opinions, cut down on bias, and spot talent that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Evolving workplaces
With ongoing data-driven assessments, employees get more tailored career paths and faster skill-building.
While humans still make promotion calls, they're now backed by real-time insights from AI—making decisions fairer and more precise as workplaces evolve.