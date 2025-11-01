OpenAI to set up New Delhi office, Pragya Mishra leading

OpenAI is growing its presence in India, hiring for roles like solutions architect and partnership-focused positions to help local startups and companies use generative AI. They're also setting up a New Delhi office, with Pragya Mishra leading public policy and Rishi Jaitly advising on AI policy.

ChatGPT Go launched at ₹399/month India is now OpenAI's second-biggest market after the US. To make AI more accessible here, they've rolled out a ₹399/month ChatGPT Go plan.

Plus, they're planning a huge data center as part of their global $500 billion Stargate project.

OpenAI's data center to complement India's $1.2 billion AI mission The upcoming data center will be one of India's largest, complementing national efforts like the $1.2 billion AI Mission.

With so many Indian startups working on multilingual AI, OpenAI sees big potential—and is investing in partnerships and tech to match.