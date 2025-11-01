OpenAI to set up New Delhi office, Pragya Mishra leading
OpenAI is growing its presence in India, hiring for roles like solutions architect and partnership-focused positions to help local startups and companies use generative AI.
They're also setting up a New Delhi office, with Pragya Mishra leading public policy and Rishi Jaitly advising on AI policy.
ChatGPT Go launched at ₹399/month
India is now OpenAI's second-biggest market after the US. To make AI more accessible here, they've rolled out a ₹399/month ChatGPT Go plan.
Plus, they're planning a huge data center as part of their global $500 billion Stargate project.
OpenAI's data center to complement India's $1.2 billion AI mission
The upcoming data center will be one of India's largest, complementing national efforts like the $1.2 billion AI Mission.
With so many Indian startups working on multilingual AI, OpenAI sees big potential—and is investing in partnerships and tech to match.
API adoption and partnerships in focus
OpenAI is hiring across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to boost API adoption.
Senior execs—including Managing Director Oliver Jay—are visiting India this November to connect with local innovators and deepen ties with the country's fast-growing AI community.