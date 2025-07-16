Next Article
AI's potential to create 1st trillionaire
Billionaire investor and former Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban says artificial intelligence (AI) could help someone become the world's first trillionaire.
On the High Performance podcast, he explained that whoever uses AI in a truly creative way could reach this milestone—just like how personal computers and the internet changed everything when they arrived.
AI will soon feel as necessary as computers, internet
Cuban believes we haven't even come close to seeing what AI can really do.
He remembers people doubting computers and the internet at first, but now they're essential—and he thinks AI will soon feel just as necessary.
Instead of worrying about robots taking over, he's excited about how AI could actually make our lives better and transform entire industries.