Chai Bisket secures $5 million for short-form OTT platform launch

Focus on stories that are local and relatable

"Chai Shots" is built for Gen Z and users in Tier II-III cities, kicking off with at least 50 Telugu microdramas and over 100 titles in six months.

The plan is to expand into more regional languages, focusing on stories that feel local and relatable.

Instead of ads or subscriptions, they'll make money through microtransactions and brand sponsorships—so the viewing experience stays smooth.