Chai Bisket secures $5 million for short-form OTT platform launch
Hyderabad's Chai Bisket just bagged $5 million in seed funding from InfoEdge Ventures and General Catalyst.
They're putting it toward launching "Chai Shots," a new mobile-first OTT platform serving up quick, two-minute fiction episodes for India's digital crowd.
Focus on stories that are local and relatable
"Chai Shots" is built for Gen Z and users in Tier II-III cities, kicking off with at least 50 Telugu microdramas and over 100 titles in six months.
The plan is to expand into more regional languages, focusing on stories that feel local and relatable.
Instead of ads or subscriptions, they'll make money through microtransactions and brand sponsorships—so the viewing experience stays smooth.
Chai Bisket has more than 100 people working behind scenes
Founded by Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy in 2015, Chai Bisket has racked up over two billion lifetime views and gets 50 million monthly video views.
Backed by big names like Rana Daggubati (actor), Swiggy co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, plus redBus founder Phanindra Sama, the company now has a team of more than 100 people behind the scenes.