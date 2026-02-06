AI's rise prompts Zoho co-founder to advise programmers
Business
Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, is encouraging programmers to start thinking about new career options as AI gets smarter.
After Anthropic's latest model built a C compiler from scratch, Vembu joined other tech leaders in saying that coding could soon be handled mostly by machines.
He sees a future where either human coding isn't needed or tech becomes more centralized.
AI is opening doors in software development
To show how far things have come, Vembu pointed out someone who made a Bhagavad Gita app using AI tools from Anthropic and OpenAI—without any coding experience.
It's a clear sign that AI is opening doors in software development for people from all backgrounds and that adapting to this shift will be key for anyone in tech.