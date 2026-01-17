AIX Ventures co-founder Shaun Johnson steps down
Business
Shaun Johnson, who helped launch the AI-focused investment firm AIX Ventures in 2021, has left the company.
He and co-founder Richard Socher started AIX to back startups building game-changing AI tech across everything from e-commerce to climate.
What's up with AIX now?
AIX raised $202 million for its second fund in February 2024 and has invested in 43 companies—including big names like Perplexity and Hugging Face.
Even though he's moving on, Johnson sounded upbeat: "I'm looking forward to seeing the firm continue to do well."
Socher is still on board and is reported to be leading the firm.