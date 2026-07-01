Ajanta Pharma promoters raise ₹1,800cr to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia

Lenexis Foodworks raises ₹1,050cr, plans ₹800cr

Lenexis Foodworks (which also runs Chinese Wok and Big Bowl) is leading the charge.

They've already secured ₹1,050 crore with nonconvertible debentures and plan to raise another ₹800 crore by the end of this month (July 2026).

Some of this funding comes from 360 One, helping them seal the deal and expand further into fast food.