Ajanta Pharma promoters raise ₹1,800cr to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia
Business
Ajanta Pharma's promoter family is stepping into the fast-food game, raising ₹1,800 crore to take control of Restaurant Brands Asia, the folks behind Burger King in India.
The move comes through their company Inspira Global and its food arm, Lenexis Foodworks.
With Burger King joining their lineup, Inspira is looking to make a mark in India's growing quick-service restaurant scene.
Lenexis Foodworks raises ₹1,050cr, plans ₹800cr
Lenexis Foodworks (which also runs Chinese Wok and Big Bowl) is leading the charge.
They've already secured ₹1,050 crore with nonconvertible debentures and plan to raise another ₹800 crore by the end of this month (July 2026).
Some of this funding comes from 360 One, helping them seal the deal and expand further into fast food.