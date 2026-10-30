Ajanta Pharma Q2 FY27 profit rises 49% to ₹388 cr
Business
Ajanta Pharma just posted a big win for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, with profits shooting up 49% to ₹388 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also climbed 32.5%, reaching ₹1,794.2 crore, a sign that business is booming.
Ajanta shares rise EBITDA margins improve
Following these results, Ajanta's shares rose by 2.67% to ₹3,552.10 on Friday, showing investors are feeling good about the company's direction.
Operational performance got a boost too: EBITDA hit ₹547.6 crore and margins improved from 24.2% to 30.5%, highlighting smarter strategies and stronger efficiency in a competitive pharma market.