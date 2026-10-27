Ajay Seth, IRDAI chief, in 'listening mode' on insurance reforms

Ajay Seth, head of India's insurance regulator (IRDAI), says he's in "listening mode" as he reviews feedback on big changes to how insurance is sold in India.

The new proposals (announced last month) suggest capping commissions by product and channel, expense ceilings that tighten over five years from FY28, and making the licensing process for intermediaries simpler.

You now have until October 31 to share your thoughts.