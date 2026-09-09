Ajit Mohan, Snap's chief business officer, quits
What's the story
Ajit Mohan, the Chief Business Officer at Snap, has announced his resignation after a four-year stint. The decision comes as the company is focused on strengthening its advertising business and increasing revenue. Ronan Harris, who has been leading Snap's EMEA business for nearly four years, will take over as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Personal reasons
Mohan's decision to leave Snap is personal
Mohan has clarified that his decision to leave Snap is a personal one, closely related to his family.
In a LinkedIn post, he said, "My reason for leaving is simple and personal."
He added that he had been commuting between New York, Los Angeles, and Singapore for the past two years while his family remained in Singapore.
Future endeavors
Mohan may explore writing, filmmaking, or AI
Mohan, who joined Snap in January 2023 as President of Asia-Pacific before becoming CBO, said he might explore writing, filmmaking, or AI after spending more time with his family.
During his tenure at Snap, he focused on revamping the company's advertising business by making direct-response advertising a bigger part of its operations and proving that Snapchat could deliver measurable results for advertisers.
Leadership transition
Harris joined Snap in 2022
Harris, who joined Snap in 2022 after a long stint at Google, will now oversee Snap's global advertising sales and go-to-market operations as CCO.
Under his leadership, Europe has seen 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit year-on-year revenue growth through Q2 2026.
In the first half of this year alone, revenue from the region grew nearly 40%.
Career highlights
Mohan's previous experience and Snap's advertising growth
Before joining Snap, Mohan was the VP and India MD at Meta for nearly four years.
He was also the founding CEO of Hotstar, which is now called JioHotstar after its merger with JioCinema in February 2025.
Mohan's departure comes as Snap continues to see strong growth in its advertising revenues after shifting focus from brand advertising to direct-response ads.