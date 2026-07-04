Akasa Air adds 40th Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 to fleet
Business
Akasa Air, India's young budget airline, has added its 40th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, to the fleet.
Not bad for an airline that only started flying in August 2022!
This new plane helps Akasa serve its growing network, which already covers 28 Indian cities and seven international destinations.
Akasa Air ordered 226 Boeing jets
The latest jet, VT-YBQ, traveled from Seattle with stops in Iceland and Egypt before landing in Bengaluru.
Founder and CEO Vinay Dube called this milestone a big milestone for the airline.
The airline isn't slowing down either. They've ordered a whopping 226 more Boeing jets to keep expanding affordable flights across India and beyond.