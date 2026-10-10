Akasa Air launches daily direct Jaipur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Bengaluru flights
Business
Akasa Air is launching daily direct flights connecting Jaipur with Mumbai and Bengaluru starting October 11, marking its debut in Rajasthan and making travel between these cities a lot easier.
The first Jaipur-Bengaluru flight leaves at 11:30am and lands by 2:00pm so planning that quick getaway just got simpler.
Akasa Air adds Udaipur October 15
The airline isn't stopping there: Udaipur joins the Akasa map from October 15.
Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Anand Srinivasan called Jaipur a smart pick thanks to its buzzing travel scene.