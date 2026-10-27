Akasa Air moves Mumbai-Jeddah service to Navi Mumbai Airport
Business
Heads up if you're flying to Jeddah!
Starting December 2026, Akasa Air will operate its Mumbai-Jeddah flights out of Navi Mumbai International Airport instead of the old airport.
Bookings for these flights opened on October 26, so double-check your ticket for the right departure spot before you head out.
Akasa Air, Adani Airport Holdings partner
This move is part of a bigger plan to contribute to NMIA's development as an important aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
By teaming up with Adani Airport Holdings, Akasa Air hopes to make international travel smoother and give travelers more options in the Mumbai area.
If you've got connecting flights or plans, make sure you update your route for a hassle-free trip!