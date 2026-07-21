Akasa Air to shift all Mumbai flights to Terminal 2
Business
Starting August 1, 2026, Akasa Air will operate all its Mumbai flights, domestic and international, from Terminal two at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The airline says this switch should make things smoother for travelers and help them run more efficiently.
Akasa Air urges checks, reports growth
If you're flying with Akasa, double-check your terminal and flight details before heading out, and try web check-in for a quicker experience.
Despite some financial bumps, Akasa has grown fast since launching in 2022, adding about 40 new planes and boosting revenue by 37% in the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY 2025-26).
They're also raising funds from investors and banks to keep expanding, even as they deal with rising fuel costs and global disruptions.