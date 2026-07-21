Akasa Air to shift all Mumbai flights to Terminal 2

If you're flying with Akasa, double-check your terminal and flight details before heading out, and try web check-in for a quicker experience.

Despite some financial bumps, Akasa has grown fast since launching in 2022, adding about 40 new planes and boosting revenue by 37% in the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY 2025-26).

They're also raising funds from investors and banks to keep expanding, even as they deal with rising fuel costs and global disruptions.