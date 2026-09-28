Akasa Air assures safety amid Boeing's 737 MAX software issue
What's the story
Akasa Air has assured the safety of its operations, despite a software issue flagged by Boeing on some of its 737 MAX planes. The problem affects the automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario. The Mumbai-based airline is working closely with the US aircraft manufacturer to resolve this matter.
Safety assurance
No impact on safety of operations: Akasa Air
Akasa Air has reiterated its commitment to passenger and crew safety.
The airline said, "We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations."
They also emphasized that their aircraft continue to operate safely as per established procedures and regulatory requirements.
Growth strategy
Growth strategy remains unchanged
Despite the software issue, Akasa Air's growth strategy remains unchanged.
The airline currently operates 43 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has placed orders for another 226 planes over the next decade.
Since its launch in 2022, Akasa has been on an aggressive expansion spree, targeting a 30% increase in capacity by March 2027.