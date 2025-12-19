Next Article
Akasa Air wants 45 planes flying by end of 2025
Business
Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, is gearing up to grow its Boeing 737 MAX fleet from 31 to 45 jets by next December.
The airline expects to receive 1-2 new planes almost every month as Boeing ramps up production.
How are they making it happen?
To keep up with this growth, Akasa has started hiring pilots again and now has around 750-775 on board.
They're also setting up flight simulators in Delhi, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru to train their teams better.
Plus, the airline is sticking closely to all the latest pilot safety rules.
Why does it matter?
For anyone who flies (or dreams about it), Akasa's expansion could mean more flight options and fresher planes across India soon.
It's a sign that India's aviation scene is buzzing with new energy—and Akasa wants a big piece of the action.