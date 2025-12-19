Meta AI chief calls Mark Zuckerberg's management 'suffocating': Report
Alexandr Wang, the new head of Meta's superintelligence lab, has reportedly described in private Mark Zuckerberg's management style as "suffocating."
Wang joined Meta in June after a $14.8 billion deal for 49% of his company, Scale AI.
He now leads projects like Avocado and Mango—closed AI models expected to launch in 2026.
Internal tensions have surfaced, with some staff saying Zuckerberg's tight control slows decisions and creates silos.
Why are people talking about this?
Wang's background is mostly in data labeling (he founded Scale AI at just 28), so some at Meta question if he's the right fit to lead big research efforts.
Meanwhile, Meta stands by Wang and says benchmarks can be misleading anyway.
Despite all this noise, Wang is sticking with his vision for closed models—even as it ruffles feathers among Meta's open-source veterans.