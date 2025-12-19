Indian startups see $355 million funding boost, led by MoEngage and Digantara Business Dec 19, 2025

Indian startups pulled in $355.2 million in funding this week—a solid 33.9% jump from last year's numbers for the same period, according to Tracxn.

While that's a win compared to 2024, it's just a bit lower than last week, and deal counts have dipped to 27 from last year's 40.