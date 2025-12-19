Indian startups see $355 million funding boost, led by MoEngage and Digantara
Indian startups pulled in $355.2 million in funding this week—a solid 33.9% jump from last year's numbers for the same period, according to Tracxn.
While that's a win compared to 2024, it's just a bit lower than last week, and deal counts have dipped to 27 from last year's 40.
Who raised big?
MoEngage grabbed the spotlight with an extra $180 million added to its ongoing round, thanks to ChrysCapital and Dragon Fund.
Space tech player Digantara also made waves by landing $50 million from investors like SBI Holdings and Ronnie Screwvala.
Other notable moves
Qucev locked in $15 million led by Singularity AMC and Lotus Family Trust, while Dazzl secured $3 million for its speedy beauty services.
Pronto is looking to raise $25 million at a cool $100 million valuation, EtherealX is aiming for up to $25 million from big-name investors, and Alimento Agro Foods got ₹50 crore from IvyCap Ventures.