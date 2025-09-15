Next Article
Aldi to invest PS1.6bn in expansion, opening 80 new stores
Aldi is gearing up to open 80 new stores across the UK over the next two years, thanks to a big jump in sales—hitting a record £18.1 billion in revenue for 2024.
They're putting £1.6 billion into this expansion, with 21 new locations coming soon to London, Durham, and Scotland.
Aldi's ambitious plans and commitment to staff wages
This move will push Aldi past Asda, making it the UK's third-biggest supermarket chain.
The retailer wants to grow from its current 1,060 stores up to 1,500 while keeping prices low and investing more in staff—even as profits dipped by over £100 million due to higher wages and price cuts.
Store assistants are now earning at least £13.02 an hour nationwide and £14.35 inside the M25 as of this month.