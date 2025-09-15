Aldi to invest PS1.6bn in expansion, opening 80 new stores

Aldi's ambitious plans and commitment to staff wages

This move will push Aldi past Asda, making it the UK's third-biggest supermarket chain.

The retailer wants to grow from its current 1,060 stores up to 1,500 while keeping prices low and investing more in staff—even as profits dipped by over £100 million due to higher wages and price cuts.

Store assistants are now earning at least £13.02 an hour nationwide and £14.35 inside the M25 as of this month.