US-China talks on TikTok nearing conclusion, says Scott Bessent

Why this matters: Global implications of the TikTok deal

This isn't just about your For You Page—TikTok's future in the US is tied up with bigger questions about tech control, data security, and global trade.

The US says national security comes first, so they're not budging there.

Meanwhile, China is connecting the TikTok deal to tariff changes.

How this plays out could shape digital privacy rules, supply chains for tech gear you use every day, and even set the tone for upcoming summits between world leaders.