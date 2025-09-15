US-China talks on TikTok nearing conclusion, says Scott Bessent
The United States and China are close to reaching an agreement on TikTok, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
But things aren't simple—China wants trade concessions, such as changes to tariffs or other measures, in return, making negotiations tricky.
Talks in Madrid focus on whether ByteDance will sell TikTok's US side before the September 17 deadline, while bigger issues like tariffs are also on the table.
Why this matters: Global implications of the TikTok deal
This isn't just about your For You Page—TikTok's future in the US is tied up with bigger questions about tech control, data security, and global trade.
The US says national security comes first, so they're not budging there.
Meanwhile, China is connecting the TikTok deal to tariff changes.
How this plays out could shape digital privacy rules, supply chains for tech gear you use every day, and even set the tone for upcoming summits between world leaders.