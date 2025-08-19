Alembic gets USFDA nod for pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment Business Aug 19, 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the green light from the USFDA to make Macitentan Tablets, a generic version of Opsumit, used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults.

This means they can now offer an option that helps slow down the disease and keeps people out of the hospital.