Alembic gets USFDA nod for pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the green light from the USFDA to make Macitentan Tablets, a generic version of Opsumit, used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults.
This means they can now offer an option that helps slow down the disease and keeps people out of the hospital.
Alembic's profits and market potential
Alembic's profits jumped 15% last quarter, reaching ₹154 crore, with revenues up 10%.
Even though their stock had dropped 7% earlier this year, news of the approval gave shares a quick 2% boost.
The market for Macitentan Tablets is expected to hit $1.18 billion by June 2025, so there's plenty of room for growth ahead.