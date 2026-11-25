With the new 400-mg option joining the existing 100-mg and 500-mg doses, chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients now have more flexibility in their treatment.

The tablet is considered just as effective as Bosulif by PF Prism C.V.

Plus, with the US market for this drug size hitting $246 million for the 12-month period ended September 2026, it's a big win for Alembic's presence in cancer care.