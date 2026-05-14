Alembic Pharmaceuticals secures tentative FDA nod for prostate cancer drug

Darolutamide a generic of Bayer's Nubeqa

Darolutamide is basically a generic version of Bayer's Nubeqa, which has an estimated market size of $3.16 billion for the 12 months ending March 2026.

Just last month, Alembic also secured final approval for fingolimod capsules (used for multiple sclerosis), adding another win to its lineup.

Despite this month's gains, though, Alembic's stock is still down 14% over the past year, so it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for investors.