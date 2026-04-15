Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai's Gitar nets $9 million to fix 'code overload'

Gitar focuses on code validation

Instead of churning out more code like most tools, Gitar focuses on making sure existing code is solid.

Teams can set up custom agents for security and upkeep, while the platform automates code validation and runs deep reviews and tests.

As Adl-Tabatabai puts it, "What Gitar does is 'code validation,'"

The new funding will help grow their team and make their system even stronger.