Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai's Gitar nets $9 million to fix 'code overload'
Gitar, a startup led by Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai, just raised $9 million from Venrock and Sierra Ventures.
Their mission? To fix "code overload," basically, the flood of buggy AI-generated code that makes life harder for developers.
Gitar's platform uses smart AI agents to handle things like code reviews and workflow checks, so teams can spend less time fixing problems and more time building cool stuff.
Gitar focuses on code validation
Instead of churning out more code like most tools, Gitar focuses on making sure existing code is solid.
Teams can set up custom agents for security and upkeep, while the platform automates code validation and runs deep reviews and tests.
As Adl-Tabatabai puts it, "What Gitar does is 'code validation,'"
The new funding will help grow their team and make their system even stronger.