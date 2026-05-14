Alibaba reports 1st operating loss since 2021 amid AI investments

Alibaba and Tencent intensify AI bets

Alibaba is not holding back: they have pledged $56 billion to build out everything from AI software to hardware over the next three years.

Their Qwen AI tool is already live on Taobao, plus they are launching business-focused products under WuKong.

Meanwhile, Tencent has upgraded its Hunyuan model with help from a former OpenAI researcher and has also embraced third-party AI systems including models from DeepSeek to power its chatbot offerings.

Both giants are feeling the heat as new players crowd in, and investors want to see all these big bets pay off soon.