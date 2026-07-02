Alibaba to pay $600 million over illegal imports on platforms

Investigators find 80,000 illegal Alibaba sales

Investigators made more than 40 undercover buys and found about 80,000 illegal sales on the sites. Some sellers even used outside messaging apps to dodge rules.

Alibaba says it has sorted things out and promises tighter checks on what third-party merchants can sell.

As IRS Criminal Investigations's Chief Jarod Koopman put it, "underscores IRS Criminal Investigation's commitment to following the money and ensuring that companies operating in the United States comply fully with federal law."