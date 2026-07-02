Alibaba to pay $600 million over illegal imports on platforms
Alibaba just agreed to pay $600 million after the US accused its platforms, Alibaba.com and AliExpress, of being used for illegal imports: think unapproved drugs and pill-making gear.
The Justice Department said its payment processor did not stop thousands of shady transactions between 2016 and 2024.
Investigators find 80,000 illegal Alibaba sales
Investigators made more than 40 undercover buys and found about 80,000 illegal sales on the sites. Some sellers even used outside messaging apps to dodge rules.
Alibaba says it has sorted things out and promises tighter checks on what third-party merchants can sell.
As IRS Criminal Investigations's Chief Jarod Koopman put it, "underscores IRS Criminal Investigation's commitment to following the money and ensuring that companies operating in the United States comply fully with federal law."