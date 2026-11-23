The report also suggests that Alice's business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, had ties with the same Chinese intelligence agency.

He was detained in Shanghai earlier this year amid an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation.

The period of communication between Alice and the Chinese official also coincides with Megaspeed, her company, buying large amounts of advanced NVIDIA chips.

Some were allegedly sent to Southeast Asian data centers serving Chinese tech firms like Alibaba.