Alice communicated with China's spy agency during Jensen Huang affair
What's the story
Alice Huang, the former mistress of Jensen Huang, the ex-CEO of NVIDIA, is under investigation by US authorities. A report by The New York Times has revealed that she maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security for over a year during her affair with Jensen. The timeline matches her relationship with Jensen when he was at the helm of NVIDIA.
Business connections
Alice's partner also linked to Chinese intelligence agency
The report also suggests that Alice's business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, had ties with the same Chinese intelligence agency.
He was detained in Shanghai earlier this year amid an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation.
The period of communication between Alice and the Chinese official also coincides with Megaspeed, her company, buying large amounts of advanced NVIDIA chips.
Some were allegedly sent to Southeast Asian data centers serving Chinese tech firms like Alibaba.
Smuggling allegations
US authorities have evidence linking Alice and Kang
US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence, including shipping records, linking Alice and Kang to a network of companies dealing with these chips.
Chinese national Li Ming, who is out on bail in Singapore, was a key player in this network. He helped route restricted NVIDIA AI chips into China through Megaspeed where Alice was managing director.
Li and others were charged with fraud in Singapore over the alleged transshipment of these chips back in February 2025.
Resignation fallout
Jensen resigned as NVIDIA's chief executive on November 12
Jensen resigned as NVIDIA's chief executive on November 12. The company's board announced his immediate resignation from the roles of president, CEO, and board member.
Colette Kress, NVIDIA's executive vice president and CFO, has been appointed interim CEO.
Despite the controversy surrounding his relationship with Alice, the board doesn't believe it involved any breach of national security or company secrets.