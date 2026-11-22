Alice Huang had ties with shell companies, online gaming tycoons
What's the story
The US authorities are investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Megaspeed (formerly NVIDIA's biggest customer in Southeast Asia), for her alleged involvement in a multi-billion-dollar underground trade. The Financial Times reported that the trade involved smuggling restricted artificial intelligence (AI) processors into China. The investigation has raised questions about Huang's personal connections with ex-NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang and her possible role as a Chinese intelligence agent.
Corporate connections
Alice Huang's connections to shell companies
The FT's investigation revealed that Alice is connected to a web of hundreds of shell companies and online gaming tycoons.
These connections also include an alleged Cambodian crime syndicate that managed to circumvent US export restrictions.
This was further highlighted when Indonesian police raided a local Megaspeed subsidiary earlier this year, finding empty server racks stripped of their graphics processing units (GPUs).
Trade data
Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary's staggering imports
Between December 2024 and December 2025, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix imported $4.6 billion worth of hardware from a US-based server maker.
Sources told FT that many of these advanced processors never stayed in Southeast Asia but were instead smuggled across multiple borders into China over several weeks.
They sold for several times their retail value on the underground market.
Corporate strategy
The rebranding of Inspur's subsidiary to bypass US trade ban
In March 2023, the US added Chinese server maker Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly aiding the Chinese military.
However, Inspur's partially owned subsidiary in California, avoided the ban by rebranding itself as Aivres and continuing to buy from NVIDIA as an original equipment manufacturing partner.
This was after it proved compliance with rules.
To buy NVIDIA systems at scale, OEM partners must prove their end customers have three years of corporate records and aren't majority-owned by Chinese nationals.
Business dealings
Alice Huang's acquisition of 7Road International's Singapore unit
In 2023, Alice acquired the Singapore unit of 7Road International, an offshore arm of a Shenzhen gaming firm. She renamed it Megaspeed.
With her Hong Kong residency, fluent English, and clean corporate record, she became the "trusted" western-friendly face of the enterprise.
Some in China even referred to her as "Jensen's personal assistant."
Stance
NVIDIA cuts ties with Megaspeed, but the latter remains defiant
In light of the ongoing investigation, NVIDIA has taken steps to cut off the entities involved.
"We placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary on our block list in 2025... we do not sell to them," an NVIDIA spokesperson told FT.
The company has also restricted sales to Aivres.
Despite these allegations, Megaspeed has maintained that it conducts "legitimate and lawful business."
Smuggling operations
Hu Xiaowei's role in the operation
The FT also reported that the physical movement of hardware into China and laundering of proceeds was partly handled by Hu Xiaowei.
He is described by US authorities as the "second-in-command" at the sanctioned Cambodia-based Prince Group.
Arrested in Japan earlier this year, Hu is accused of running cyber scams, money laundering, and smuggling rings, including moving contraband via private jets bought through Hong Kong aircraft leasing firms he founded.