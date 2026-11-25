Alice Huang's family firms listed 764 AI servers valued $270 million
Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to Megaspeed and to family/associate companies, is making waves in China.
Her family-linked companies have listed up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million, mainly at a Shanghai data center originally developed under a partnership with Tencent.
Despite US trade restrictions on advanced chips, Huang's network has helped finance access to costly computing infrastructure for AI data centers in China.
Huang group helps finance AI infrastructure
Through companies like Century Litong and connections to her sister and husband, Huang's group secured up to 764 AI servers and modules.
Their efforts are helping finance access to the costly computing infrastructure underpinning China's AI ambitions.