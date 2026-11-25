All analysts rate Granules India buy, IIFL sets ₹1,050 target
Granules India is getting a lot of love from analysts right now, every single one has rated it a "buy."
IIFL Capital even set a target price of ₹1,050 per share, hinting at a possible 25.3% jump.
The buzz comes from the company's strong growth in consumer generics, oncology medicines, and its expanding peptide CDMO business.
Granules India 17% revenue growth forecast
IIFL Capital expects Granules India to boost its revenue by 17% each year and grow profits even faster through fiscal 2029.
The company is already third in the US for consumer generics by value and plans to more than double its peptide CDMO revenue over three years.
Plus, with last quarter's net profit up 39.2%, Granules looks set for steady cash flow and solid financial health ahead.