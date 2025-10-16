Allianz appoints new country head for India
Allianz named Ritu Arora as its new Country Head for India in July 2025.
This move signals Allianz's push to get more involved in India's fast-changing financial and insurance scene.
The company recently teamed up with Jio Financial Services for a 50:50 reinsurance joint venture and is eyeing more opportunities in general and life insurance.
Arora's mission aligns with India's 'Insurance for All by 2047'
Arora steps in as India aims for "Insurance for All by 2047," a big national goal.
With her track record managing $50 billion in assets across Asia, she's expected to help Allianz tap into India's economic boom and growing push for financial inclusion.
The company is looking to speed up its growth and make a bigger impact in India with her at the helm.
Arora's extensive experience in the insurance sector
Before this, Arora was CEO and CIO of Allianz Investment Management Asia Pacific and advised the Allianz SE Board on India.
She has managed investments across 12 countries and played a key role in bringing global investments into India—so she knows the landscape inside out.