Allianz appoints new country head for India

Arora steps in as India aims for "Insurance for All by 2047," a big national goal.

With her track record managing $50 billion in assets across Asia, she's expected to help Allianz tap into India's economic boom and growing push for financial inclusion.

The company is looking to speed up its growth and make a bigger impact in India with her at the helm.