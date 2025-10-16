Apple loses its Siri strategist to Meta

In a major development, tech giant Meta has hired Ke Yang, who led Apple 's AI models team. Yang's LinkedIn profile shows he has been with Apple since 2019. He was recently appointed as the head of a team called Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI), which is key to the planned overhaul of Siri voice assistant.

Career highlights Yang's role and significance of his move A Carnegie Mellon University graduate, Yang has been instrumental in shaping the tech landscape. At Apple, he led the development of AI-powered web search capabilities aimed at enhancing Siri's sophistication. His exit from Apple to join Meta is seen as a major shift in the company's talent and strategy, amid a series of high-profile departures from its AI division.

Departure trend Who else has jumped ship? Yang's exit comes as Apple faces a wave of departures from its AI division. According to Bloomberg, around a dozen members of Apple's Foundation Models team have left, including its founder and lead scientist, Ruoming Pang. Other notable exits include Chong Wang, who left earlier this month for Meta, and Frank Chu, another former Apple AI leader who joined Meta in August.