Allianz Research: India GDP growth 7.5% in 2026, easing
Business
India is on track for a strong 7.5% economic growth in 2026, says Allianz Research.
While growth will slow a bit to 7.1% in 2027 and 6.8% by 2028 (thanks to rising prices and tighter money policies), India will still be one of the fastest-growing big economies, especially as global growth cools off.
India inflation may prompt 2026 tightening
Inflation is expected to rise from 4.7% in 2026 up to 5.2% in 2027 before easing again, which could push India, alongside South Korea, into entering a monetary tightening cycle in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Meanwhile, as global GDP drops from 3% to just 2.6%, India will remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, especially as global growth cools off.