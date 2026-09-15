Allotment day for 6 IPOs, Rentomojo 72.88x, Manipal Payment 1.42x

It's IPO allotment day for six companies, including Rentomojo and Karamtara Engineering.

Rentomojo was a hot favorite, with its IPO subscribed 72.88 times, led by institutional investors.

Meanwhile, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions didn't see much buzz, getting subscribed 1.42 times overall.

This mix of excitement and caution shows how investor interest in Indian markets is still going strong but varies from company to company.