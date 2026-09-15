Allotment day for 6 IPOs, Rentomojo 72.88x, Manipal Payment 1.42x
It's IPO allotment day for six companies, including Rentomojo and Karamtara Engineering.
Rentomojo was a hot favorite, with its IPO subscribed 72.88 times, led by institutional investors.
Meanwhile, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions didn't see much buzz, getting subscribed 1.42 times overall.
This mix of excitement and caution shows how investor interest in Indian markets is still going strong but varies from company to company.
Check allotment via KFin or MUFG
If you applied for shares in Rentomojo, Steamhouse India, or LCC Projects, head over to the KFin Technologies's website or check on BSE and NSE.
For Karamtara Engineering, Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. or Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, use MUFG Intime as the registrar, again via its site or through BSE.
Quick tip: keep your application details handy for a smooth status check!