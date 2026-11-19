SpiceJet is in some financial trouble, and now its pilots' group says this could put flight safety at risk.

ALPA India (the pilots' association) points out that delayed salaries and possible maintenance cutbacks aren't just bad for staff: they could actually impact how safe flights are.

Their president, Sam Thomas, urged aviation authorities to step in, saying, "Financial instability in an airline is not merely a commercial issue. Its consequences can directly affect operational safety," said Sam Thomas, president of ALPA India.