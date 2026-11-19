ALPA India says SpiceJet financial troubles could harm flight safety
SpiceJet is in some financial trouble, and now its pilots' group says this could put flight safety at risk.
ALPA India (the pilots' association) points out that delayed salaries and possible maintenance cutbacks aren't just bad for staff: they could actually impact how safe flights are.
Their president, Sam Thomas, urged aviation authorities to step in, saying, "Financial instability in an airline is not merely a commercial issue. Its consequences can directly affect operational safety," said Sam Thomas, president of ALPA India.
SpiceJet board approves ₹5,500 cr
ALPA India also called out the DGCA (India's aviation regulator) for focusing on notice periods but ignoring salary issues, something they say distracts crews and threatens safety.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet's board just approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to help pay bills and keep things running smoothly.
The airline is still flying despite all the turbulence behind the scenes.