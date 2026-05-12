Alpha Compute expands confidential GPU service to India citing privacy
Alpha Compute, a U.S.-listed AI company, is expanding its confidential GPU-as-a-service in India (think super secure cloud computing for AI projects).
CEO Brittany Kaiser, known for her Cambridge Analytica whistleblowing, says her experience pushed the company to focus on privacy and data protection.
Alpha Compute powers Telegram Cocoon AI
India is a huge market, especially with clients like Telegram using Alpha Compute's tech to power their Cocoon AI platform
if 100 million users in India want to use Telegram's AI services, they should be able to without any delay.
The service uses hardware from Dell, NVIDIA, and Lenovo that keeps your data encrypted even while it's being processed.
With global demand for GPUs soaring, Alpha Compute is betting big on India and teaming up with local partners to make fast, secure AI more accessible here.