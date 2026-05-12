Alpha Compute powers Telegram Cocoon AI

India is a huge market, especially with clients like Telegram using Alpha Compute's tech to power their Cocoon AI platform

if 100 million users in India want to use Telegram's AI services, they should be able to without any delay.

The service uses hardware from Dell, NVIDIA, and Lenovo that keeps your data encrypted even while it's being processed.

With global demand for GPUs soaring, Alpha Compute is betting big on India and teaming up with local partners to make fast, secure AI more accessible here.