Alpha Wave Ventures II plans 20.8 million Lenskart share sale ₹1,313cr
Business
Alpha Wave Ventures II LP, one of Lenskart's investors, is planning to sell up to 20.8 million shares through a block deal at ₹630 each, just below the recent market price.
This move could fetch them around ₹1,313 crore ($137 million) and represents about 1.2% of Lenskart's total shares.
Secondary sale on Indian exchanges
The entire sale is a secondary transaction and will happen on Indian stock exchanges, with a 45-day lock-in after the deal.
Spark Institutional Equities and Kotak Securities are managing the process.
Alpha Wave Ventures II LP, launched in 2021 and based in the Cayman Islands, focuses on growth-stage companies in areas like fintech, AI, life sciences, consumer internet, and B2B.