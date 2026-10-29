Alphabet AI spending drives Nasdaq futures down 1.5% Thursday

Meanwhile, Microsoft went the other way: its shares climbed 3.6% thanks to strong cash flow and upbeat cloud growth forecasts, showing that not all tech giants are feeling the same heat from AI spending.

Around the globe, markets were a mixed bag: Europe ticked higher, most Asian indices dipped except Japan's Nikkei, and India's Sensex jumped 905.01 points, or 1.24%, to close at 74,151.04, boosted by banks and falling oil prices.