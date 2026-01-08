Alphabet just passed Apple as the world's #2 most valuable company

What's driving these shifts?

Apple now sits at number three with a $3.84 trillion market cap and more modest growth this year.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is still on top at $4.59 trillion, riding high on AI demand and a 25% stock surge over the past year.

Alphabet's big boost comes from its AI platform Gemini and Waymo robotaxis rolling out in cities like Phoenix and LA—making it clear that AI and self-driving tech are shaping who leads Silicon Valley right now.