US stock market: S&P 500, Dow slip; Nasdaq gains

Big moves came after President Trump suggested blocking Wall Street from buying single-family homes, which hit financial and housing stocks hard. Defense companies also dropped as Trump called for a pause on dividends and buybacks until contractor equipment issues are fixed.

What's behind the shifts?

As financials and defense took a hit, investors shifted to AI and big tech names like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet—all of which saw their shares climb.

Meanwhile, weaker job data has people betting that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon, keeping markets sensitive to any news about earnings or policy changes.