India's 10-Minute delivery boom hits a roadblock

India's super-fast delivery services are facing heat after massive strikes by gig workers in December 2024. Thousands of delivery partners across big cities logged off apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart—calling out low pay, risky speed targets, and sudden account bans.

Why did everyone log off? On New Year's Eve (one of the busiest days), over 200,000 workers went offline at once.

Their main asks: fair pay that's clearly explained, scrapping the stressful 10-minute delivery promise, a guaranteed minimum wage, and real social security.

What else are workers demanding? Beyond better pay and safer work speeds, gig workers want health insurance and protection from random deactivation.

Their push is about basic rights and job security as India's digital economy keeps growing.