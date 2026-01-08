Paramount's bid for Warner Bros. faces DOJ review
Big moves are happening in the streaming world: Paramount is trying to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, but the US Justice Department (DOJ) is now reviewing both this bid and a rival $82.7 billion offer from Netflix.
Since Warner Bros. picked Netflix's deal over Paramount's, both companies are under antitrust scrutiny—meaning regulators are checking if these mergers would create unfair control in entertainment.
Why everyone's watching
Paramount claims its bid is less risky for regulators than Netflix's, since Netflix already has a huge share of paid streaming and could get even bigger if their deal goes through.
Lawmakers seem worried too—they've pointed out that Netflix might end up controlling more than 30% of paid streaming, which could be a red flag for competition rules.
If the Paramount merger happens, it would bring together some of the biggest names in movies, TV news (like CNN and CBS), and streaming under one roof.
The Netflix merger would further consolidate streaming and entertainment content.