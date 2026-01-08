Paramount's bid for Warner Bros. faces DOJ review

Why everyone's watching

Paramount claims its bid is less risky for regulators than Netflix's, since Netflix already has a huge share of paid streaming and could get even bigger if their deal goes through.

Lawmakers seem worried too—they've pointed out that Netflix might end up controlling more than 30% of paid streaming, which could be a red flag for competition rules.

If the Paramount merger happens, it would bring together some of the biggest names in movies, TV news (like CNN and CBS), and streaming under one roof.

The Netflix merger would further consolidate streaming and entertainment content.