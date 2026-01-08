Next Article
OpenAI sets aside $50B for employee stock grants: Report
Business
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—set aside last fall a massive $50 billion in stock grants for its employees, equal to 10% of the company at a $500 billion valuation.
This move comes as OpenAI eyes a fresh funding round that could bump its value up to $750 billion.
What's happening with employee ownership?
OpenAI employees already hold about $80 billion in vested equity, and with this new grant pool, staff now own roughly 26% of the company.
The company is also in early talks with investors to raise more funds and boost its valuation even further.
What does OpenAI actually do?
Since launching, OpenAI has become a leader in artificial intelligence—creating tools that power apps and services around the world.