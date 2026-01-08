Amagi Media Labs sets ₹1,788.62cr IPO price band

Based in Bengaluru since 2008, Amagi builds cloud software that helps TV networks and streaming platforms manage and monetize their content. Big names like NBCUniversal, Lionsgate Studios, A+E Networks UK, and ABS-CBN use their tech. In 2022, Amagi was valued at $1.4 billion after raising $100 million from General Atlantic.

Other details

Existing investors—including Norwest Venture Partners, Accel India, and Premji Invest—will sell 26.9 million shares (down from earlier plans).

The IPO bidding window runs January 13-16 (anchor investors go first on January 12). Most shares are reserved for institutional buyers (75%), with smaller portions for non-institutional (15%) and retail investors (10%).

Amagi turned profitable for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with a ₹6.47 crore profit—a turnaround from last year's loss—and plans to list on January 21, 2026.