Alphabet nears $5 trillion after Google Cloud tops $20 billion

NVIDIA dips below $4.9 trillion

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's value dipped below $4.9 trillion after its stock slid more than 6%.

The drop followed a report suggesting that OpenAI, a major NVIDIA partner, missed internal revenue and growth targets, making investors worry about the current state of AI products and services.

With Alphabet gaining ground and NVIDIA facing a tough earnings report ahead, we might see a new leader at the top soon.