Alphabet posts 24% revenue jump to $119.8B in April-June 2026
Business
Alphabet, Google's parent company, just posted a huge 24% jump in revenue for April-June 2026, hitting $119.8 billion, up from $96.4 billion last year.
The big boost came from skyrocketing demand for AI tools and more ad money flowing into YouTube and increased revenue from the Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices category.
Google Cloud up 82% to $24.77B
Google Cloud saw massive growth, up 82% to $24.77 billion, as nearly 90% of the Fortune 100 adopted its Gemini Enterprise platform.
YouTube ad revenue climbed to $11.06 billion, with subscriptions and other platforms also up.
While core businesses are thriving, Alphabet's Other Bets, like experimental projects, made $382 million but lost $1.8 billion, showing there's still risk in chasing the next big thing.