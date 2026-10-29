Alphabet posts 25% revenue jump, stock drops nearly 10%

Despite strong product growth (Cloud revenue more than doubled to $30.7 billion and Search climbed 12%), Alphabet faced some tough financial setbacks.

Free cash flow fell way short of expectations at negative $9.07 billion, capital spending lagged at $51.36 billion, and debt ballooned to $125.1 billion (up nearly sixfold).

Even with these money worries, Google hit milestones like one billion Gemini app users and over 150 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide.