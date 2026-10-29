Alphabet posts 25% revenue jump to $127.6 billion, Q3 2026
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just posted a massive 25% jump in revenue for Q3 2026, pulling in $127.6 billion compared to last year's $102.3 billion.
Net income hit $26.17 billion, showing just how strong the company's core business is right now.
Sundar Pichai credits AI, cloud demand
CEO Sundar Pichai credits this growth to rolling out more AI across Google products and a huge spike in demand for Google Cloud; cloud revenue more than doubled.
YouTube ads also brought in more cash, hitting $11.2 billion.
But not everything is golden: Alphabet's "Other Bets" lost $2.04 billion despite bringing in some revenue, showing they're still playing the long game with new tech ideas.